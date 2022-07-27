Elliot is a kickboxing champion
A young kickboxer from Abergavenny who attends classes in Newport has impressed judges with his skills.
On Saturday July 30, AJ’s Kickboxing Academy of Newport had four of it’s fighters in action on the Colosseum show in York
Their youngest fighter, Elliott “The Hitman” Haynes of Abergavenny, competed in a four man tournament for the WMO Junior British Title.
After two very high quality bouts, Elliott emerged victorious and was crowned British Champion
Chris Morgan , head instructor at AJ’s Kickboxing Academy said: ‘‘Elliott was the smallest and least experienced of the four boys but with superb ring craft and fight IQ secured his first title.
‘‘Elliot has a very bright future and we anticipate this will be the first of many titles he brings back to Wales.’’
