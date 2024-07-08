GLAMORGAN all-rounder Billy Root fired an unbeaten 51 as Usk 1st XI hammered West Wales visitors Ammanford by 144 runs in Saturday's South Wales Premier One clash.
Skipper Elliot Doyle scored 41 forming a 75-run opening partnership with Hugo Caldicott who hit 30, while lower down Tamoor Zafar with 23 and Oliver Robson with 19 also contributed to the total of 206-6 off 38 overs.
Tom Norton with four wickets for eight off 2.5 overs and Rayner with 3-7 off five then blitzed the visitors' batting line up, backed by wickets for Ben Jones and Freddie Wolfenden, with Ammanford collapsing to 62 all out in 15.5 overs, losing their last nine wickets for just 25 runs.
Usk 3rds missed out by just six runs at home to Taw 1sts though, after being set 145-9 off a rain-reduced 25 overs, with Ryan Price taking three wickets and Daniel Cordell two.
But despite 42 not out from Joe Peacock, 28 from Price and 26 from Pat Rodden, Usk fell agonisingly short with 139-5 in reply.
The 2nds’ trip to face Chepstow 2nds was beaten by the weather, but the midweek team were winners in the Newport League, beating Newport Tigers by 57 runs at home after scoring 178-6 off 18 overs, largely thanks to 87 off 43 balls from Sidharth Ramesh, including three sixes and 10 fours, and 43 from Matt Hancock.
Tigers were then restricted to 121-6, Daniel Cordell and Gethin Thomas with two wickets apiece.
Sunday’s friendly match at home to Cardiff Casuals and the Women’s game against Blackwood Town all fell victim to the rain.
But elsewhere on Saturday, Paul Gittins cracked 85 off 81 balls for Llanarth 1sts at home to Ponthir in SEW 5, hitting 12 fours and a six.
But despite reaching 133-2, they fell 23 runs short of the 215-6 30-over target, finishing on 192-9.
Glen Hamilton and Gary Holley took wicket braces for the hosts, backed by Sean Edwards and Dan Moseley with single strikes.
But while Llanarth opener Will Heath also scored 24 and third man Sean Edwards 27 in reply, only Gary Holley with 11 could add double figures lower down the order.
The 2nds game away to Crumlin 2nds was rained off.
Usk host Newport Zalamis on Wednesday night (July 10), while fixtures this Saturday (July 13) include – Bridgend 1sts v Usk 1sts, Usk 2nds v Monkswood 1sts, Brecon 2nds v Usk 3rds, Llanarth 1sts v Tondu 2nds, Abergavenny 4ths v Llanarth 2nds.