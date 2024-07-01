Barry were never at the races in reply, surrendering with a whimper with the last four wickets all ducks, as Usk skittled them out for 102 in the 28th over, Pat Rodden taking 3-2 off three overs and Greg Peacock 2-0 off 1.2 overs, backed by Ryan Price with two wickets and one apiece for Ekstrom, Bluck and Jones.