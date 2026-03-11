DURSLEY Big Car Boot Sale will return on Saturday, April 11, in a brand new location and with a new name, as its popularity grows.
Organisers have secured the new site at The Fromebridge Mill, just off the A38, GL2 7PB. The new site is not too far from Dursley, and only minutes away from J13/M5, and 10 minutes from Gloucester and its surrounding areas.
Now known as The Fromebridge Mill Car Boot Sale, everyone is welcome to attend and find out why it is so popular. The organiser of the Car Boot Sale, Frank Tunbridge, explained it might be because there’s something for everyone.
Frank said: “It’s a social gathering where people can get out and meet others from the community. It’s not just a car boot sale, it’s a social event where people, who may not have seen each other for years, can get together and have a cup of coffee and a chat. There’s something at these car boot sales for everyone.
“I’ve been running car boot sales for 25 years, all over the Gloucestershire area. I love doing it! You meet lots of different people, it makes people happy and it’s a gathering point for all types of people. On top of that, people can make some money out of it - and that’s great given the financial climate as it is in this country. Everyone wants to make as much money as they can, and a car boot sale gives them the opportunity.”
Early bird sellers can set up from 6.30am, while others can set up at 8.30am. For Early Bird sellers, any vehicle of any size is £8 plus all the space they need. For Lazy Bones sellers, it’s £5 per car, with other vehicles at extra cost.
The Dursley Big Car Boot Sale had been running on the same site at Norman Hill for 14 years, and proved to be extremely popular, with buyers and sellers coming from all areas, many especially from The Forest of Dean and Wales on a regular basis.
However, it grew in popularity and needed more space to operate. This, paired with a large increase in rent for the old site, meant it was time for a change.
The new site comprises 2 large fields (8.5 acres) in total, with room for hundreds of vehicles, and of course, thousands of bargains. The Fromebridge Mill Car Boot Sale will be there every Saturday, as long as the weather permits!
Traders are welcome, public entry is 50p per person, and children can attend free. There is hot food available, fruit and veg, ice cream, a bouncy castle and more.
Attendees can rest assured that there is plenty of parking, and toilets are on site.
For more information on The Fromebridge Mill Car Boot Sale, you can check its Facebook page, or call Frank on 07711476715 and 07512372461.
