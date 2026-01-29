Looking to find your next new home?
Whether you’re moving house or making an investment, there are a variety of options for you to choose from.
We’ve rounded up five of the cheapest properties for sale in Abergavenny, all costing less than £150,000.
Brecon Road - £115,000
This one-bedroom flat for sale is on the ground floor and sits in a converted Grade II listed building.
The flat includes a reception room, a kitchen, a bedroom with a sash-style window and a shower room.
The property, which is described as an ideal first-time buy, sits in the centre of Abergavenny town and has off-street parking.
Monk Street - £119,950
This first-floor flat for sale has been recently redecorated and is close to the town centre.
Inside, there is an entrance lobby, a modern fitted kitchen, a reception room, and one bedroom.
The property has the potential to be converted into a two-bedroom flat and comes with an allocated parking space.
26 Brecon Road - £120,000
This ground floor flat for sale sits in a detached period building within walking distance of the High Street.
The property is made up of a kitchen, a living room, one bedroom and a bathroom.
Referred to as an “ideal” first time buy, the flat has been refurbished and upgraded, and benefits from a residents’ parking area.
20 Brecon Road - £135,000
This first floor flat for sale is in a Grade II listed building which has been modernised throughout and has hillside views.
Inside, there is a living room, a kitchen area, two bedrooms, and a shower room, while outside there is off-street parking.
The property benefits from arch bay windows with views towards the Skirrid Fawr, the Deri and the Blorenge.
Sarno Square - £145,000
This first floor flat for sale is within walking distance of the town centre and sits in a Grade II converted building which was once a hospital.
The property is made up of an open-plan living room, a kitchen, a double bedroom and a bathroom.
Outside, there are communal gardens and grounds, as well as an allocated parking space.
