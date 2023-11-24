Looking for a new apartment but wanting to keep costs to a minimum?
From village flats to town centre houses, there are plenty of options on the market at the moment.
We’ve rounded up some of the cheapest property listings in Monmouthshire, all costing £150k or less.
Commercial Street, Abergavenny - £125,000
This mid-terraced home is in the centre of Abergavenny and is in need of complete renovation.
Inside, there is an open plan lounge and diner, a kitchen, two bedrooms, and a bathroom.
The property is described as an “ideal” rental investment or a “perfect” first home once updated.
The Pines, Mardy - £129,000
This first floor flat sits in a cul-de-sac on the outskirts of Abergavenny, described as a popular residential area.
The property is made up of a large reception room, a fitted kitchen, a bedroom, and a shower room.
Outside, there is a communal garden to the rear, and a communal car park for residents.
Hereford Road, Monmouth - £140,000
This ground floor apartment has been recently refurbished and has easy access to Monmouth town centre.
Inside, there is a lounge leading through to a kitchen with an integrated oven and fridge/freezer, one bedroom and a bathroom.
The property has countryside views and off-road parking, as well as mature grounds.
Main Road, Gilwern - £150,000
This ground floor maisonette is in a central village location and is currently used as a holiday let.
The accommodation comprises a living room, a fitted kitchen with a breakfast bar, a double bedroom and a shower suite.
Outside, there is a small courtyard with steps leading to a lawned garden, and a parking area at the rear.
Bulwark Road, Chepstow - £150,000
This first floor flat in Bulwark is close to the local shops and may be in need of some updating.
Inside, there is a kitchen and dining room, a lounge with a coved ceiling, two bedrooms, one of which has a built-in wardrobe, and a bathroom.
To the rear, there is a garden with border hedging and a storage shed, as well as ample parking.