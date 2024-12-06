Advent calendars, now I remember them before they had chocolate in however while I am not craving to do that as I do like my daily chocolate fix the problem is with it is the difficulty I have getting into it, the perforations are basically a waste of time and as for the the size of the chocolate behind the window, well it leaves me craving more! Now I know they are meant for children and it is right not to encourage them to eat too many sweet products however come on manufacturers the size of the chocolate needs reviewing!