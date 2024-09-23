Last week, the First Minster announced her government’s priorities, and I must admit it was the most bland and generic statement I have heard from this Welsh Government.
After claiming to go on a listening exercise across Wales, the only conclusion I can draw is that successive Welsh Governments have had their head in the sand.
Everyone in Wales knows what the main concerns that Ministers must address are, and the fact that this listening exercise was just a statement of the obvious.
I like to think that our NHS has been a priority for the Welsh Government for decades, yet we have seen what that actually looks like in practice.
More concerningly, last week’s statement was contained no actual plan as to how the Government would address these problems especially in our health service.
This lack of a disapointing nature of the plan was laid bare later that week with the news that NHS waiting lists have risen again to record levels for the sixth month in a row.
After 25 years of Labour mismanagement, it is clear that Labour ministers have lost control of our healthcare service.
It is no wonder that private hospital admissions are now at a record high in Wales with patients desperately trying to get the healthcare they need any way they can.
With 20 per cent of beds in Welsh hospitals occupied by people who could be discharged, I am glad that the First Minister has highlighted the need to improve social services here in Wales, however we really need action.
As I have said before, there is no point in simply throwing money at our NHS if we aren’t seeing results.
We urgently need a root and branch review into NHS funding to ensure that every pound spent is spent effectively.
Our frontline staff deserve better working conditions, and our patients deserve better healthcare outcomes.
Even the Labour Prime Minister has admitted that the Welsh NHS needs reforming, but how he can describe the NHS in England as broken but not in Wales is beyond me.
I hope that the new First Minister will now begin to take the difficulties of that our NHS faces seriously, improving our social care thereby freeing up beds and ensuring that every pound is spent effectively.
Only then will the people of Wales get the healthcare they deserve and have been sadly lacking.