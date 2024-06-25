I wanted to put politics aside this week and dedicate my column to a very special lady who was sadly taken from us recently.
Of course, I refer to the late Sheila Woodhouse and I offer my deepest condolences to her husband Chris and their wider family.
Sheila was a very special and wonderful lady, a person of great kindness, humility, integrity and wisdom. I know how especially respected and loved Sheila was by many people in Abergavenny and area in particular.
I had the great pleasure of working closely with Sheila for several years but especially so through the dark days of covid. As many will know as well as being an Abergavenny town councillor and past mayor Sheila was also the county councillor for the Grofield ward.
She was an extremely competent and well-respected public servant so much so that that in May 2019 she was made Chairman of Monmouthshire County Council.
I was leader at that time, and I must say Sheila was an absolute stalwart and a rock through what was a horrendous period for so many.
She constantly worked to help those most in need through the pandemic. Her kindness and pastoral activities will never be forgotten. So much was she appreciated and respected she was asked to be the chairman of the county council for a second year, something unheard of.
It was not an easy role for her to hold through those most challenging times, but she did it with a calm and unique professionalism something that she always demonstrated.
Sheila was a huge pillar of support to me as she was for many of my colleagues, officers and employees of the county council as well as the wider community and we will be ever thankful.
Of course, Sheila’s qualities and strengths were well known already to so many as she had dedicated so much of her life to many charities and good causes.
To close Sheila Woodhouse was an exceptional individual and public servant, someone who couldn’t have done more. She was cruelly taken much too early, but we thank her for all she did and for being a friend to so many, she will be missed greatly.
•Sheila Woodhouse’s funeral takes place on Monday, July 1 at 11am at St Mary’s Church in Abergavenny