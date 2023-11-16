The King’s Speech set out a series of policies which will benefit people across the UK, including Wales. The UK Government is committed to reaching net zero by 2050 but oil and gas will continue to be needed while we make that transition. Our Offshore Petroleum Licensing Bill will protect the economy and safeguard over 100,000 jobs by backing North Sea oil and gas extraction and ensuring we are not so dependent on other nations. There will be new legislation to protect the public, such as whole life orders for those who commit the most heinous sexual or sadistic murders, compelling criminals to attend their sentencing, and forcing rapists to serve their full term in prison with no chance of parole. The government is also committed to creating the first smokefree generation by preventing children who turn 14 this year or younger from being legally sold cigarettes. There is a great deal more, of course, including better protection for leaseholders who are being exploited by landlords and support for S4C to be able to market its high-quality Welsh content around the world.