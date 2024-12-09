Yesterday, the Welsh Government published its draft budget, a document which highlights its priorities and choices.
While there has been an increase in funding for the Welsh Government, we must remember that much of this stems from £40 billion worth of tax rises, and a maxed-out credit card by Labour’s Chancellor in Westminster.
It is therefore vital that this money is used effectively because every pound spent will cost hardworking families and businesses in increased taxes.
We all know that Wales has the longest NHS waiting lists in the United Kingdom, the lowest pay in Great Britain and a shocking decline in educational standards leaving some pupils functionally illiterate.
Now that we have a Labour Government in Westminster, the picture looks bleaker.
I was hoping that the Welsh Government would look to stand up to their colleagues in Westminster for the people of Wales, but this budget has proved that this isn’t the case.
Labour Ministers have done nothing to protect farmers from being forced to divide their farms to pay for inheritance tax, or to mitigate the damage done to pensioners by taking away their Winter Fuel Payments.
Furthermore, they are now far too happy to stop calling for the billions of pounds that Wales should be entitled to as a result of the spending on HS2, and are now happy to settle for comparative pennies.
I do want to be fair and say I am glad that the Welsh Government has put more money into our NHS, however, it is clear that increased spending is not bringing down NHS waiting lists, nor is it solving our staffing crisis.
My Welsh Conservative colleagues, and I have been clear. We want to see a root and branch assessment of NHS funding to ensure that every penny spent on health is spent effectively.
We also want to see business rates be at least brought in line with England, making sure businesses are no longer punished for operating on our highstreets.
This budget misses the mark substantially when it comes to the priorities of the people of Wales.
I believe Wales can be so much better than what Labour MPs and their Senedd members are offering.
I am incredibly proud of Wales and the potential we have and, with a Government with the right priorities, we have the chance to really flourish.