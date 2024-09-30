Infrastructure investment is incredibly important for the lives of everyone in Wales, allowing people to travel and explore different parts of the country.
It allows businesses to grow and workers to broaden their horizons and look for jobs further away from where they live.
Not only that, but better rail infrastructure reduces congestion on our roads.
As we all know, our rail infrastructure has been plagued by issues. Transport for Wales is running at a loss with the worst customer satisfaction ratings in the UK.
It is clear that Wales needs more investment into our trains and rail infrastructure if we are to unlock its true potential.
I was incredibly disappointed to see Labour Ministers in Cardiff Bay rowing back on the amount of money that they want to see invested into Wales as a result of HS2 funding in England.
My position has always been clear, HS2 is a project that does not affect Wales and therefore consequential investment should be invested in Wales.
Last year, Labour ministers were arguing that Wales was owed more than £4 billion, however now that Labour are in power in Westminster, they are happy to reduce that call drastically to only £350 million.
This seems to be a recurring theme coming out of Labour in Cardiff Bay. Ministers happy to criticise the UK Government when the Conservatives were in power, however, now that it is a Labour Government, those calls are being drastically rowed back on.
We saw that when it came to the axing of the Winter Fuel Payments, and we are now seeing that on funding for HS2. I certainly hope we will not see that when it comes to the budget this autumn.
I was hopeful that Labour Ministers in Wales would put country before party, but that hope is fading quickly.
Welsh Labour Ministers are quickly becoming in danger of selling Wales short for political reasons and that is the last thing that we need right now.
The solution is clear, we need more investment into Welsh infrastructure in order to get Wales moving and it is down to Labour Ministers in Cardiff Bay to ensure that Wales is not short changed.