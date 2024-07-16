This week has been an unprecedented time for devolution in Wales.
The news that four ministers resigned from the Welsh Government made the First Minister’s position untenable.
It was clear that he had lost the confidence of many of his backbenchers, his cabinet colleagues and the people of Wales.
The letters of resignation were simply damning, with multiple letters explicitly outlining the First Miniter’s leadership and his handling of both the issue of his donations and the management of his team.
I want to acknowledge the hardship that Hannah Blythyn, the former Cabinet Secretary for Social Partnership has faced.
It took great courage for her to stand up in the Chamber and talk about her mental health and the impact that the last few months has had on her.
This is a stark reminder that, while we all have political differences, every elected representative is a real person with their own story.
As many of you will know, the now former First Minister accused Ms Blythyn of leaking messages which show the him informing other Ministers that he was deleting messages despite telling the COVID inquiry that missing messages were a result of a phone update.
Ms Blythyn continues to claim that she has never leaked anything before, and Nation Cymru has confirmed she was not the source of the leak, leading many to question the First Minister’s evidence surrounding her sacking.
There are apparent inconsistencies in the First Minister’s account of events, the First Minister has claimed that the deleted messages were not related to Ministerial matters therefore the Ministerial Code of Conduct does not apply.
Simply put, the First Minister’s handling of the entire saga was nothing short of embarrassing.
The Welsh Government has only published this evidence in light of the extreme pressure the First Minister has been under as a result of ministerial resignations and the prospect of another embarrassing loss in the Senedd.
It pains me to say this, but this saga has reflected badly on our parliamentary system and Welsh democracy as a whole.
At a time where confidence in politicians in Wales appears to be at an all-time low, we need to see an end to this chaos.
I could not see how the First Minister could continue to govern.