One of the clearest messages I hear from residents is that people want to see council action that makes a real, lasting difference. That is why supporting the next generation remains at the very core of our work.
One example of this is giving young people a strong start in life though wrap-around care and support. From 16-year-olds to those aged up to 25 we offer a link between care and independent living. It is not just the right thing to do: it is one of the most effective investments any council can ever make.
As an example, we help young people with budgeting, maintaining a tenancy and other independent living skills. The longer‑term benefits extend well beyond the individual. When young people are helped to succeed, the whole community gains. Stronger families, a more skilled workforce, improved health and reduced pressure on public services. Investing in young people is one of those policies that is both compassionate and practical. And our delivery team are winning plaudits across Wales for their work.
At the same time, we know that you also judge us by how well we deal with the issues that affect your daily life. Potholes, parking; the local environment. You have a voice and, quite rightly, you expect to be taken seriously. The fact that we listen is essential of course, but listening must be matched by action.
That is why good reporting systems play such an important role. We developed the ‘My Monmouthshire’ online resource to report issues affecting your local area or changes and the services you receive. You can access it via the internet on a computer, or tablet or by downloading the mobile app. And it allows you to report matters to us.
Use it as much as possible. We are continually updating it to make it more user friendly. Tell us what you think and also flag-up issues. The more you report the more it helps us prioritise and respond effectively to what you need. People see tangible results when feedback is captured and acted upon.
For me, these two strands of work are two sides of the same coin.
We are a council that plans for the future by investing in young people and at the same time also responding to the everyday concerns of residents. That’s a council that is listening, learning and delivering. It is an eye to the future, grounded in practical action today.
It is what we always strive for.
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