How do you handle stress?

The same theory on reaching any goal is worth remembering, take a moment to reflect on the marathon runner who never jumped out of bed on the first day and ran the 26 miles; they first decided to take on the race, then they started the training little by little, day by day. They looked at diet, fitness, strength and mindset, one by one they worked through the personal goals to get to the ultimate goal of tackling the big day. By taking the little-by-little theory, the little became a lot as they crossed that finish line. The joy and relief they feel can be seen on their face when they get handed that medal and trust me if you use this theory when faced with a stressful situation the relief and joy you will feel as you come through the other side will be worth the day-by-day approach.