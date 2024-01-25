I can’t work out if our weather is actually becoming more petulant or does it just seem that way because I’m getting older and less tolerant. And, a little ironically, I think I am slightly ‘age-obsessed’ at the moment because of the winter weather. Whilst we are lucky that we can keep working in most weather – mind willing–it is challenging on the body, and a reminder that these days my joints go out more often than I do.