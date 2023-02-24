There are some lovely varieties available for your garden. Look for the fantastical pink pompoms of the Japanese pink pussy willow, the creepy, gothic-looking black pussy willow, and the rose-gold pussy willow, whose blossoms seem to glow. All eye catching at this time of year, although I must admit to preferring nature’s natural option. As well as the stunning white carpets of snowdrops blooming now, there are some beautiful crocus carpets about too.