Back to snowdrops – although superstition has it that they are unlucky if brought into the house, they do make lovely cut flowers in a little vase and are particularly effective if that vase is placed on to a mirrored tile or even a handbag mirror. This allows you to see the underside of the bowed heads, which are stunning and actually seldom seen. I recently picked a little vase of snowdrops for Mum and when I placed them on the mirrored tile, realised that some of the snowdrops in my garden are the ‘double flowered’ ones – with quite frilly innards!