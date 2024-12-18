As I write this for Christmas Eve, I can’t help but wonder what you’ll all be doing when you read it – I’m sure for some there will be the usual mad dash to the shops for that ‘last minute forgotten something’. I recall spending one Christmas Eve with dad and my brother when I was about 6 or 7 scouring every shop within a twenty mile radius for a carton of cream. With hindsight I can’t help thinking it might have been a clever ploy on my mother’s behalf to get us all out of the house.