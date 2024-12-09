Asking me to pick my favourite gardening tool is hard, but if pushed it would probably be my Okatsune secateurs. They are small, (mine are No.101’s), incredibly sharp, have red and white handles which has enabled them to be found in a wheelbarrow of cuttings or even a compost heap more than once, and they make the most satisfying ‘clunk’ sound every time you cut something. They have taken over from the traditional Felcos (which were a cherished Christmas present from my dad forty years ago, and now have pride of place hanging above my woodburner) by a country mile. I remain quite fascinated by the Tobisho Hiryu secateurs which are £299.00 and popular for pruning cherry trees in Japan.