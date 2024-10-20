If ever there was a reminder to make sure that things around the garden are secured against storms, Sunday’s weather was it.
Checking fences, trelliswork and even shed roofs, and fixing where necessary, could save you a lot of time and money in the long run. Replacing one dodgy fence panel could avoid the whole fence coming down in a storm – like fence-Dominoes.
Since Sunday, I have already had to repair the roofs on my chicken coop and a small wood store as they were damaged and letting the rain in – wet chickens are miserable chickens and wet firewood is no good to man nor beast. And as I learned the hard way last year, please don’t just put ‘something heavy’ on top of a small roof to keep it in place. I did just that and the wind still blew off the metal sheet and half a breeze block.
Luckily the sheet ended up lodged in the hedge out of harms way (it could have been worse) but the half concrete block was tossed into the yard below and landed on the oil pipe to the outside boiler. Luckily (again) it just pinched the pipe enough to stop the oil getting through, rather than breaking it and causing a leak. But I still incurred a repair cost – all because I didn’t repair the roof properly – which of course I still had to do as well.
The fact the concrete block landed on about four inches of exposed pipe honestly beggars belief but these things do happen – trust me, I have a list!
Put away anything that could become a missile in high winds. That includes hanging baskets, lightweight garden furniture and garden toys like paddling pools (although the chances are they are full of rainwater). You would be amazed by the amount of trampolines which end up in neighbours gardens. A friend avoids this by securing theirs for the winter with tent guide ropes and pegs.
Once you have done all those ‘preventative jobs’, if you are looking for things to do outdoors with young green fingers over half term, then try ‘seed gathering’. The Tree Council’s Seed Gathering Season, runs from September to November, during which time many native trees, shrubs, and wildflowers produce ripe seeds ready for collection. It is promoted as ‘fun, free and easy. Wherever you live, whatever your age, you can get involved. You don’t need to be an expert or have any special equipment – just a love of trees and nature and lots of enthusiasm!’
The Tree Council runs free online talks, including a seed gathering master class, top tips, identification advice and an insight into the wonderful world of seeds. More details at www.treecouncil.org.uk
Seeds from your own flowerbeds and veggie patch can also be harvested. It is important to collect ripe seeds on a dry day – just cut off the seed-heads and pop straight into a paper bag or on a tray and let them sit in a greenhouse or on a windowsill to dry out naturally. Store in a paper bag or envelope, in a cool dry place and remember to note what they are!
Please remember to leave some seed-heads to develop on the plants and stay in situ throughout the autumn and winter. Things like poppies and angelica will look architecturally stunning in your garden, especially when catching the dew, or frost or snow, and they will feed birds and provide shelter for hibernating insects such as ladybirds. The seed-heads of teasels provide a rich food source for goldfinches, as well as providing nice focal points in the winter garden.