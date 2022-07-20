FUW president looks back at successful Royal Welsh show

In the evening we welcomed Bryn Fôn a’r Band to the pavilion where he thrilled and delighted a great crowd of enthusiastic fans old and new, young and old and treated us to a fantastic night of entertainment which brought the house down whilst raising a whopping £1,500 for our charity the DPJ Foundation as well as the people of Ukraine, through DEC Cymru.An extremely full day of events at the pavilion on Wednesday started with the jointly-held Landscape Management for Wildfire Prevention event highlighting the use of agricultural techniques in Wildfire prevention.