The content or idea for this column came about after a sprinting session in a Zuu exercise class. Zuu, created in Australia back in 2009 by fitness guru Nathan Helberg, is described as ‘the World's Hardest Bodyweight Training’ and to mix it up a bit one week, Scott introduced some sprint training. Even though I am considered by many to be ‘a runner’, having to dig deep and speed up my pace to sprint for just 30 seconds nearly exploded my lungs. As the others sped off on their toes, I felt like a baby elephant trying to keep up. My legs felt like they wee working in slow motion, I couldn’t get my breath and I really didn’t feel great. One of the lads even joked, ‘Lynne’s sprint is the same speed as her jog’. He wasn’t far wrong.