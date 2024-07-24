During my visit to the Royal Welsh, I was involved in a series of meetings with both the Farmers’ Union of Wales and the National Farming Union Cymru as well as host an engagement event for the Senedd Finance Committee that I chair. Rural communities and agriculture are important to Plaid Cymru and we engage with farmers as much as we can. It is important to hear about the challenges that farmers face so we can shape our policies and our representations to the Labour Government accordingly. This happens all year round, not just at big events like the Royal Welsh Show.