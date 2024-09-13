It is hard to believe that Starmer, his cabinet and his advisors predicted the level of vitriol that has greeted this decision from all quarters. Had they been able to foresee the controversy, I doubt whether they would have gone ahead with it. The reality is, they should never have considered taking the winters fuel allowance off pensioners in the first place because it is making the vulnerable pay for the mistakes of the superrich. Elderly people will be going cold this winter as a result of this policy whilst the richest in society have been left untouched. That is immoral in the view of Plaid Cymru and many, many ordinary people.