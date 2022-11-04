Young people needed to shape future of National Lottery money
The National Lottery Community Fund is recruiting for three young people (16-24) who live in Wales to join their Youth Voice Wales Panel.
The Fund is searching for dynamic, enthusiastic young people who want to work in a team to create real, positive change for people and communities across Wales.
The Youth Voice Wales Panel was formed in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and worked in partnership with The National Lottery Community Fund to create the £10 million Mind Our Future grant scheme that is helping to support young people’s mental health and resilience.
Today, the Youth Voice Wales Panel continues to support The National Lottery Community Fund to ensure that the voices of young people across Wales are heard, and present at national and youth funding events across the UK.
The National Lottery Community Fund will provide full training and support for the role.
To find out more about the opportunity and the Youth Voice Wales Panel you can visit: www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/about/our-people/young-people-in-the-lead-wales. The deadline for applying is November 21.
