A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for parts of South and Mid Wales, including Abergavenny and Crickhowell, by the Met Office.
The alert runs from midnight until 2pm tomorrow (Wednesday, September 3).
The warning also covers Blaenau Gwent and parts of the Forest of Dean
The Met Office said: “Heavy rain and strong winds will move northeast through the first part of Wednesday, followed by heavy showers and some thunderstorms, these becoming more isolated through the afternoon.
“Rainfall totals widely 20-30 mm, but some places could see 40-60 mm within a period of 6-9 hours.”
The forecaster warns that some homes and businesses may experience flooding, and power supplies or other services could be disrupted. Spray and standing water on roads may lead to longer journey times, while bus and train services are also likely to be affected by delays.
