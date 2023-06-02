Wye Valley NHS Trust was caring for two patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on May 31 was in line with the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Wye Valley NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 14.
Across England there were 2,780 people in hospital with Covid as of May 31, with 77 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 39% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 38%.
The figures also show that four new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Wye Valley NHS Trust in the week to May 29. This was down from eight in the previous seven days.