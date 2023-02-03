Wye Valley NHS Trust was caring for six coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on February 1 was down from 17 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Wye Valley NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 33.
Across England there were 6,055 people in hospital with Covid as of February 1, with 136 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 35% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 36%.
The figures also show that four new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Wye Valley NHS Trust in the week to January 30. This was down from 10 in the previous seven days.