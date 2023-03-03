Wye Valley NHS Trust was caring for 23 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on March 1 was up from 14 on the same day the previous week.
There were six beds occupied by patients with Covid-19 four weeks ago in Wye Valley NHS Trust.
Across England there were 7,507 people in hospital with Covid as of March 1, with 175 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 24% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 29%.
The figures also show that 21 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Wye Valley NHS Trust in the week to February 27. This was up from nine in the previous seven days.