Wye Valley NHS Trust cares for 17 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Wye Valley NHS Trust cares for 17 Covid-19 patients in hospitalWye Valley NHS Trust was caring for 17 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on July 5 was down from 19 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Wye Valley NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 70% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 10.
Across England there were 11,049 people in hospital with Covid as of July 5, with 229 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has more than doubled in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 97%.
The figures also show that 29 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Wye Valley NHS Trust in the week to July 3. This was up from 24 in the previous seven days.