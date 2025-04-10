ONE of Blaenau Gwent’s very own has been given the county borough’s highest honour.
World record marathon runner and Olympian Steve Jones. joined councillors and guests online from his home in Boulder, Colorado in United States of America at the extraordinary meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council on Tuesday, April 8.
Councillors had voted back in January to award him the honour.
Council leader Cllr Steve Thomas said: “We’re here to celebrate not just a world class athlete but one of our own, the great Steve Jones.
“But Steve’s story is about more than just medals and records, he’s always stayed grounded and never forgetting his roots.
“He still comes home to Ebbw Vale and support the Parc Bryn Bach Running Club and inspires the next generation with his coaching.”
“It’s about recognising someone who truly represents the best of Blaenau Gwent, hardworking, humble and proud of where he comes from.”
Education cabinet member Cllr Sue Edmunds recalled last July that she had been asked by Lee Aherne the chairman of Parc Bryn Back Running Club last summer whether anything would be done to commemorate Mr Jones’s world record run at the Chicago marathon.
She recalled: “I knew the name and had a vague memory of this man with his hands in the air breaking the tape and running into the history books, but I had no idea he was a son of Blaenau Gwent.”
This started a journey for Cllr Edmunds to understand the depths of Steve’s impact on athletics and the Blaenau Gwent community.
Cllr Edmunds said “I feel passionately that Steve’s legacy should be a source of motivation for our children, young people and residents, showing us that greatness can come from local roots.”
Steve Jones served in the RAF for much of his athletics career.
Air Commodore Rob Woods the service’s highest ranking officer for Wales said that fitting in training and racing while working as a mechanic at RAF Lyneham and St Athan showed “unbelievable” dedication.
Parc Bryn Bach running club chairman Lee Aherne said: “I was very luck in the 1980s to have stood on the starting lines when Steve was the best marathon runner in the world.
“You are a bona fide legend.”
Steve Jones said: “I’d like to thank everyone; you’ve said some really nice things about me.
“You can’t believe how honoured I feel to be accepting this award.
“Ebbw Vale is where I started running, my roots and family are still in Ebbw Vale.
“All the other things I have done in my life, even receiving my MBE from Princess Anne may stand second to this honour today.”
He recalled all the people in the county borough, and the RAF who had helped “build his character” and he hoped they were all “proud as well.”
Presiding council member Cllr Chris Smith said that further commemorations will take place in person when Steve is back in the UK later this year.