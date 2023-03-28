Police and Crime Commissioner Jeff Cuthbert said: “We committed to providing a permanent base for Gwent Police in Abergavenny and I’m grateful to local residents and our police teams for working with us while we reached the right solution for the future. “A great deal of time and effort has gone into securing this site and developing the plans for this new station. I hope that work starting on the ground demonstrates to our communities that we have been listening, we have taken your concerns seriously, and we are now delivering on our commitment.” Members of the public who wish to speak to Gwent Police face to face can continue to use the counter service at Abergavenny Town Hall in the centre of Abergavenny or contact local officers via social media or by calling 101.