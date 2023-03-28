Work has started this week on a new purpose-built police station in Abergavenny . Its location on the A40 in Llanfoist means that Gwent Police’s neighbourhood team can easily cover the town centre on foot, while response cars have good access to the local road networks for urgent calls. Gwent Police will continue to maintain its customer facing counter service in Abergavenny Town Hall which is easily accessible to the public. Chief Constable Pam Kelly said: “I would like to thank our officers for maintaining such a high level of service to the community while we explored our options for a modern and sustainable base for the future. Reaching the stage where we can now deliver on our commitment to both the community and our policing teams is great news for everyone.”
Police and Crime Commissioner Jeff Cuthbert said: “We committed to providing a permanent base for Gwent Police in Abergavenny and I’m grateful to local residents and our police teams for working with us while we reached the right solution for the future. “A great deal of time and effort has gone into securing this site and developing the plans for this new station. I hope that work starting on the ground demonstrates to our communities that we have been listening, we have taken your concerns seriously, and we are now delivering on our commitment.” Members of the public who wish to speak to Gwent Police face to face can continue to use the counter service at Abergavenny Town Hall in the centre of Abergavenny or contact local officers via social media or by calling 101.