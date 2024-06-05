A 59-YEAR-OLD woman has appeared in court charged with wounding with intent, aggravated burglary and assaulting a police officer following an incident on a village road.
Paula Attwood-Rees was arrested after firearms officers were called to the A472 road in Monkswood, near Usk, at 5.25pm last Thursday (May 30).
She also faces charges of attempted wounding with intent; possession of a Taser; possession of a knife in a public place; possession of a saw in a public place; possession of a garden shovel in a public place; and causing criminal damage to an Audi TT car and a Renault Captur SUV.
Attwood-Rees, of Alexandra Terrace, Monkswood, was remanded in custody by Newport magistrates to appear at the crown court on Friday, June 28.