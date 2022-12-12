A 25 year old woman was arrested in Abergavenny on Saturday night after it was claimed she assaulted a police officer and damaged a police car.
The woman was arrested after allegedly trying to kick staff at a town pub.
According to Gwent Police's Twitter feed, she has since been charged with offences of criminal damage and assaulting an emergency worker and bailed to attend magistrates court. She has also been placed on the Abergavenny @NatPubwatch scheme banning her from entering any pub in the town centre #NorthNPT