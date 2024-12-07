This morning in Abergavenny, the weather will start with light rain and a temperature of 6°C.
As the day progresses, the afternoon will see moderate rain nearby with the temperature slightly rising to 7°C.
Tomorrow morning, the conditions will shift to cloudy with a temperature of 6°C, offering a cooler start compared to today.
By the afternoon, moderate rain nearby will continue, maintaining the temperature at 6°C throughout the day.
The overall conditions for tomorrow will be cooler and cloudy with moderate rain, ranging between 6°C as both the minimum and maximum temperature.
Over the next few days, Abergavenny will experience a general trend of overcast skies.
The temperature will fluctuate slightly, starting at 5°C and reaching up to 6°C.
This period will be characterized by consistent cloud coverage and occasional moderate rain nearby.
This article was automatically generated