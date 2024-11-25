WHITE Castle Vineyard, has once again proven its excellence in Welsh viticulture by securing multiple prestigious accolades at the Welsh Wine Awards 2024.
The Abergavenny vineyard, owned by Robb and Nicola Merchant, marked another successful year by taking home top honours for several of its wines.
The standout of the evening was the White Castle Regent Red Wine Vintage 2022, which earned multiple awards, including:
- Best Welsh Red Wine
- Best PDO/PGI Wine (Protected Designation of Origin/Protected Geographical Indication)
- Overall Best Wine of the Day
The awards ceremony took place at the Llanerch Vineyard Hotel in the Vale of Glamorgan, a respected venue within the Welsh wine industry. A panel of five experts, including two Masters of Wine, assessed a total of 73 wines from 17 Welsh vineyards; evidence of the ever evolving viniculture in Wales.
The recognition is particularly significant given the challenges faced by the vineyard during the 2024 growing season. Yield dropped by a staggering 60% due to adverse weather conditions, which impacted the harvest. Despite these setbacks, the quality of White Castle's wines remained exceptional, a testament to the dedication and resilience of the team.
"We are thrilled with the recognition our wines have received, especially after such a difficult harvest," said Robb Merchant, co-owner of White Castle Vineyard. "It’s a testament to our commitment to quality and the resilience of our team."
The success at the Welsh Wine Awards is a proud moment for the vineyard, underscoring White Castle’s reputation as a leader in the emerging Welsh wine industry.