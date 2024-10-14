White Castle Vineyard, at Llanvetherine, acclaimed as one of Wales' premier wine producers, is marking a new chapter in the vineyard’s journey as for the first time it has been able to process the grapes it as harvested this week, onsite in its newly established winery using state-of-the-art equipment.
This exciting milestone represents the culmination of years of planning and investment in cutting-edge winemaking technology, aimed at improving both the quality and quantity of White Castle’s award-winning wines.
“We’ve been dreaming of this moment for years, and now it’s finally here,” said Robb Merchant, co-owner of White Castle Vineyard.
“Having the ability to process our grapes where they’re grown, with some of the best equipment in the industry, gives us complete control over every aspect of the winemaking process. This is a huge leap forward for us, and one that will allow us to offer our customers even more premium, hand-crafted Welsh wines.”
The debut harvest brought together an enthusiastic team of 45 volunteers, including friends, family, and loyal customers who participated through the vineyard’s Adopt-a-Vine program. Together, they hand-harvested three grape varieties—Phoenix, Pinot Noir Précoce, and Rondo—all of which were processed the same day using the vineyard’s new destemmer and press.
Despite weather challenges, including the threat of frost and a lower-than-average yield, the team at White Castle Vineyard remains optimistic.
“We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished,” said Robb’s wife Nicola Merchant, co-owner of the vineyard. “The launch of our winery opens up so many new possibilities for us. Over the coming years, we plan to expand our production and continue creating wines that reflect the passion and dedication we pour into every bottle.”
Currently, White Castle Vineyard has 13,500 vines planted, including the addition of Chardonnay, which promises exciting growth opportunities in the near future.
Located just outside Abergavenny, White Castle Vineyard is renowned for producing high-quality Welsh wines from its meticulously tended vines. Since its founding, the vineyard has received numerous awards for its red, white, and sparkling wines, establishing itself as a leader in the burgeoning Welsh wine industry. With the launch of its new winery, White Castle Vineyard is positioned to further elevate its offerings and continue its tradition of excellence.