NEW YEAR’S EVE
The Famous Five (BBC1 10.20am) is based on Enid Blyton’s iconic stories and follows the daring young explorers as they encounter treacherous, action-packed adventures, remarkable mysteries, unparalleled danger and astounding secrets.
In Mystery at the Prospect Hotel, it’s summer 1940 and the Five are reunited at a grand hotel on Cragstone Ridge. An old foe, Thomas Wentworth, awaits them as he needs their help.
Wentworth has seen into the future and foretells the murder of famous jazz singer Cab Vee, who is visiting the hotel. With a host of likely suspects, each with their own motive, can the Five figure out who is trying to kill him?
Joining the core cast in episode one are Jack Gleeson, Maria Pedraza, Amir Wilson, James Wilby, Rita Tushingham, Jonathan Aris, Jamie Andrew Cutler and Jemima Rooper.
Fleur East and Vernon Kay mark 30 years of the National Lottery with The National Lottery’s New Year’s Eve Big Bash (ITV 5.45). This concert from Wembley Arena features performances from Craig David, Olly Alexander, House Gospel Choir and Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo, Richard Armitage, and Roman Kemp
As Wales’ Principality Stadium celebrates 25 years of major events, for the first time, cameras have been allowed behind the scenes to find out what it takes to run this iconic venue.
As we approach the end of 2024, this last year has seen the stadium host the Guinness Six Nations, the Autumn Nations Cup, the motorsport event for monster trucks; Monster Jam, and some of the world’s biggest music artists including Bruce Springsteen, Taylor Swift and Billy Joel, with lots more in between.
An army of dedicated employees – from the grounds crew to the stewards, the security and the caterers - work around the clock to help make sure everything runs as smoothly as possible. Working at the stadium is more than just a job to these individuals, it’s their community. Filming for Rucks, Trucks And Rock ‘N’ Roll: Inside The Stadium (BBC1 6.30pm)
has taken place across the last 12 months and captures the highs and lows of a stadium, told through the lens of the people who work there.
With unprecedented access to the Principality Stadium team, cameras follow them as they prepare for a busy year of sport, concerts and much, much more.
There’s certain to be fireworks on Albert Square as well as the New Year approaches for the Eastenders (BBC1 7.30pm) and as the festivities get back on track, Suki and Eve are a vision of happiness on their hen night at Harry's Barn, unaware that Nish is lurking in the shadows, threatening to ruin everything.
Meanwhile Zack Hudson (James Farrar) tries to rope Martin into a big New Year's Eve night out, but Martin decides to spend the evening with Ruby and their son at the hospital. Ruby is thrilled when Martin arrives.
Jack and Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine) have a heart-to-heart about the past, while Denise visits Ravi when she hears that Nish has been spotted setting everything up nicely for an explosive New Year’s Day episode (BBC1 10pm) which sees the Square uniting for Suki and Eve's wedding day.
In true Eastenders style nasty Nish is certain to put in an appearance…
As midnight approaches queen of the dancefloor Sophie Ellis-Bextor brings all the disco fun and energy to New Year’s Eve in this dazzling TV event, as the nation gets ready to welcome in 2025.
Performing her global hits and some surprise numbers, Sophie and her all-star guests will party right into 2025 with plenty of glamour and glitz. Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s NYE Disco (BBC1 11.30pm) for BBC One promises to be a night to remember. The festivities will continue after BBC One goes live to London for the traditional epic fireworks display.
Over on BBC2 the traditional Jools Annual Hootenanny (BBC2 11.30) gently guides viewers up to the New Year with a star studded line up of guests which includes Queen drummer Roger Taylor, Sister Sledge’s Kathy Sledge, Paul Carrack, Marc Almond, the Boomtown Rats and the Pipes and Drums of the Scots Guards.
If you’d rather a slightly quieter New Year’s Eve why not switch on to BBC4 where Gregor Fisher stars in the 2016 remark of the Ealing classic Whisky Galore (BBC4 11.45) which follows the story of the residents of a remote Hebridean island when a ship carrying 50,000 cases of whisky flounders on their shores.
NEW YEAR’S DAY
It’s great to start the New Year in style and it doesn’t get much more stylish than with the New Year’s Day Concert (BBC2 10.15) live from Vienna.
With waltzes, polkas and marches galore with the emphasis on the Strauss family - with a smattering of tunes from their contemporaries.
Significantly 2025 marks the 200th anniversary of the birth of Johann Strauss - he of Blue Danube fame which will make its traditional appearance thanks to the Vienna Philharmonic under the baton of Riccardo Muti
Celebrities ready? Four famous faces nervously lace up their trainers as they compete in one of the toughest gameshows on Earth, Gladiators (BBC1 6pm).
Hosted by Bradley and Barney Walsh, this one-hour special sees comedian Rob Beckett versus TV presenter and comedian Joel Dommett, and Breakfast TV presenter Louise Minchin versus comedian and Ted Lasso star Ellie Taylor, as they face the ultimate test of speed and strength up against the power of the Gladiators, before going head to head in the iconic Eliminator.
Gavin and Stacey: A Fond Farewell (7pm)is an uplifting and touching documentary special which tells the story of one of Britain’s best loved sitcoms as it comes to an end after 17 years.
Charting the journey of a little-known sitcom that started life on BBC Three which, with its blend of relatable characters and infectious catchphrases, grew into a must watch show that captivated the hearts of the nation.
Featuring unprecedented access to creators James Corden and Ruth Jones as well as the cast and crew as they film the final episodes together as they all say goodbye to this much cherished show. We’ll also hear from an array of celebrity fans who have their say on the show’s influence on British society and why they believe Gavin & Stacey to be the best show on TV.
Claudia Winkleman greets a group of strangers as they arrive at a beautiful castle in the Scottish Highlands to play the ultimate prestige reality game of detection, backstabbing and trust, all with the hope of winning up to £120,000 as the Traitors (BBC1 8pm) returns for a third series
It’s not long before the players are questioning everything, and everyone, as Claudia secretly assigns the Traitors. Their task is simple - under the cover of darkness, they must pick off their fellow players one by one, murdering them from the game.
The others- The Faithful - must try to work out who the Traitors are in their midst, banishing them from the game before becoming their next victim.
The lucky ones who make it to the final have a chance of winning the life-changing cash prize. But if a Traitor remains, they’ll steal all the money.
The final season of fan favourite Vera (ITV 8pm) starts today as Vera Stanhope played by Brenda Blethyn is offered a new opportunity on the force which places her at a career crossroads.
Mystery is provided by a cold case involving a retired copper played by Kevin Whatley who is no stranger to playing an iconic detective in both Morse and Lewis.
There’s certain to be fireworks on Albert Square over the New Year approaches for the Eastenders (BBC1 7.30pm) and as the festivities continue Suki and Eve are a vision of happiness as they finally reach their wedding day. Of course in true Eastenders fashion, you can’t keep a good baddie down and Nish is lurking in the wings to create havoc for the happy couple using gullible grandson Nugget as his unknowing pawn.
As the residents of Albert Square gather for the wedding of the year there’s an uneasy feeling that all will not end happily for the brides…
Finally why not round up the Christmas holiday with a taste of romance with the classic movie Ghost (ITV 10.15) starring Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore and Whoopi Goldberg or go to the other end of the scale with the traditional New Year offering from Mrs Brown’s Boys (BBC1 10.30) as Agnes turns her spare room into a bed and breakfast but there’s an escaped dangerous criminal on the loose in Finglas – what could possibly go wrong in this action-packed festive special? Featuring special guest Steve Spiers of Stella fame.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 2
WITH the holidays in the rear view mirror everyone’s minds eventually turn to healthy eating and a change of diet and so The Shocking Truth about Diet and Exercise (C5 7.30pm) could make for essential viewing in the vain hope it says you can eat what you like and never hit the rowing machine again. Sadly it doesn’t - although it does take a closer look at faddy diets and the extremes some people will go to to lose a few pounds.
One of the most popular detective series of the past decade comes to a close tonight with the final episode of Vera (ITV 8pm). With The Dark Wives still only available in hardback it comes hot off the press to TV as Brenda Blethyn finally hangs up her rain coat and hat and calls it a day for Vera Stanhope.
This murky tale of murder and deception sees Vera placed in huge danger as she faces her final case. For those not quite willing to let Vera go there’s a special documentary tomorrow (Friday 9pm) in which for one last time she says Farewell Pet.
Colin Firth makes an always welcome appearance on screen tonight in Lockerbie: A Search for truth (Sky Atlantic 9pm) playing Dr Jim Swire, whose daughter Flora was one of the casualties of the tragic Lockerbie bombing.
After the initial shock and grief at her loss, Swire turns his anger and energy to investigating the bombing and with the help of the TV journalist aims to get to the truth for his daughter and the other 269 victims of the terror attack and discover if the tragedy could have been avoided…
He’s been a beacon of the comedy establishment for decades and tonight Bill Connolly tells his story In His Own Words (C5 10pm). With a blend of stand up performances and interviews he reveals how his career grew from the ship yards of Glasgow to the film studios of Hollywood.
Last laugh of the night goes to the late, great Barry Humphries (ITV 10.45) as this documentary tells the story of the ambitious Australian comedian with a 70 year career alongside a profile of his glittering Melbourne house-wife mega star Dame Edna Everage .
With contributions from Barry’s close friends like Jonathan Ross and Joan Bakewell, the documentary charts the thin line separating creator and creation and how it was often hard to tell where one ended and the other began.