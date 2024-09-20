Abergavenny Food Festival returns to the town for its 26th year this weekend and here are just some of the highlights of the weekend’s activities
Everyone loves the thrill of cooking outdoors and the very best comes to the festival this year on the Cooking Over Fire stage at Abergavenny Castle which is sponsored by Firepits UK and forms part of the Stroller Ticket programme
Saturday 21 September
11.00 - 11.45 AM
Hangfire – Sam Evans and Shauna Guinn
Fire-cook specialists Sam and Shauna of Hangfire BBQ kick off the programme with their inimitable mix of tasty food, hot tips and tricks of the trade.
12.00 - 12.45 PM
Sandwich Supremo – Max Halley
Let the Sandwich Supremo and King of the Condiment show you how to transform your picnic with recipes and tips from his third book Max’s Picnic Book: An Ode to Outdoor Eating.
1.00 - 1.45 PM
Cooking Fish – Genevieve Taylor
BBQ legend Genevieve Taylor cooks from her new book Scorched: The Ultimate Guide to Barbecuing Fish and shares a whole host of useful tips to making fish barbecue easy.
2.00 - 2.45 PM
Cyrus Todiwala OBE
Festival legend Cyrus on his 25th Abergavenny appearance. Cyrus is chef patron at Café Spice Namaste, the much loved London institution.
3.00 - 3.45 PM
Spanish Style – Owen Morgan
Close out the day in Spanish style with Owen who, along with brother Tom, is the founder of the legendary Forty-Four Group.
Sunday 22 September
11.00 - 11.45 AM
The Beefy Boys – Anthony ‘Murf’ Murphy
With a huge fan base, the four friends now have three restaurants, a busy food truck and their first cookbook is just out: The Beefy Boys: From Backyard BBQ to World-Class Burgers.
12.00 - 12.45 PM
Plants Only – Gaz Oakley
Gaz’s food show has racked up millions of views on YouTube. He now promotes the benefits of food self-sufficiency through growing your own, cooking plant-forward meals, and preserving.
1.00 - 1.45 PM
Feast Pembrokeshire – Matt Flowers
Matt is the chef-owner of Feast, the Pembrokeshire-based live fire-cookery & BBQ company. Specialising in outdoor dining experiences, Matt aims to make every cook a unique event.
2.00 - 2.45 PM
Outdoor Spirit – Valentine Warner
A long overdue return for the chef, writer and broadcaster Val Warner. The presenter of nine TV series and author of many books and articles, Val is a cook, hunter, forager and traveller.
2.00 - 3.45 PM
The Grand Finale with Hangfire and Freddy Bird
Sam and Shauna are joined by Freddy Bird, chef-patron at Little French in Bristol and the recently-opened 1 York Place, shortlisted for Opening of the Year at the National Restaurant Awards 2024.
A series of hands-on small group workshops and tastings mark a new a collaboration between Abergavenny Baker and Abergavenny Food Festival and take place at The Courtyard in Lion Street. Among the highlights of the Abergavenny Baker Cookery School are:
Saturday 21 September
Lindy Wildsmith – Fermented Foods Workshop
10.30 - 11.30AM / TICKETS £22.50
Lindy Wildsmith cook, teacher, and food author will lead you through the mysterious world of fermentation as you prepare a jar of sauerkraut in this hands-on, practical workshop. Fresh bread tea / coffee / glass of wine will be served.
Sunday 22 September
Three Pools Regenerative Farm Butchery Masterclass
12.30 - 2.30PM TICKETS: £47.50
Try your hand at traditional lamb butchery using the finest quality, pasture fed lamb. Three Pools uses permaculture principles to create a truly sustainable, edible landscape. Refreshments: Tasting plate of slow cooked lamb, fresh bread, tea / coffee / glass of wine
The programme of individually ticketed events also includes talks and performances at the town’s Borough Theatre. For these events only, you can buy tickets through: https://boroughtheatreabergavenny.co.uk / Box Office: 01873 850 805. Local award-winning independent bookshop Book-ish will be facilitating post-event book signings.
Saturday 21 September
3.30 - 4.30 PM / TICKETS: £12 (ticket only) / £30 (ticket & discounted book)
Jay Rayner talks to Tim Hayward about his new book ‘Nights Out At Home: Recipes and Stories from 25 years as a Restaurant Critic’
Jay’s first cookbook is seasoned with anecdotes, and told with his customary wit and warmth. It’s also the story of his 25 years as a restaurant critic for The Observer; shared here with fellow restaurant critic, Tim Hayward.
Sunday 22 September
2.00 - 3.00 PM / TICKETS: £12 (ticket only / £35 (ticket & discounted book)
Tom Parker-Bowles talks to Matt Tebbutt about his new book ‘Cooking and The Crown: Royal Recipes from Queen Victoria to King Charles III’
Tom’s new book lifts the curtain on royal kitchens. ‘I cannot tell you how exciting it has been to read original recipes in the royal archive in Windsor.’ Expect no deference from Matt. The pair go way back, to co-hosting days on UKTV’s Market Kitchen.
The Octopus Books Dome at Abergavenny Castle is the venue for the traditional programme of events and discussions which form a central part of the food festival weekend
Saturday 21 September
11.00 - 12.00 PM
Brand Builders – Changing the System from the Inside
Is small beautiful? Is local best? Meet three business entrepreneurs bringing about change from the inside. With Charlie Bigham: ‘king of comfort food’, Amelia Christie-Miller (Bold Bean Co) and Franco Fubini (Natoora). Chair: Martin Orbach, AFF Programmer.
12.30 - 1.30 PM
BBC Radio 4: This Natural Life – with Martha Kearney and Hugh Fearnley- Whittingstall
Martha Kearney finds out from her guests how nature plays a central part in their life. Here she is in conversation with chef, author, campaigner and broadcaster Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall.
2.00 - 3.00 PM
The BBC Radio 4 Food Programme Debate
Join BBC Radio 4 The Food Programme presenter Sheila Dillon as she debates issues around food with a panel of experts.
3.30 - 4.30 PM
The Food Quiz
Join Monsieur Bon Bon and Madame Saucisson and take part in the Festival’s famous (and hilarious) Food Quiz!
Sunday 22 September
11.00 - 12.00 PM
Having Our Cake and Eating It – Are Food and Nature in Conflict in the Welsh Countryside? Or can we do both?
With Carwyn Graves: writer, food historian, naturalist; Sue Pritchard (CEO, Food, Farming and Countryside Commission); and dairy farmer Josh Morgan. Chair: Rhiannon Hardiman (Policy Lead at the Office of the Future Generations Commissioner for Wales).
12.30 - 1.30 PM
George Egg: Anarchist Cook, DIY Chef, Snack Hacker – with Tim Hayward
With the emphasis on family fun and food your stroller ticket will give you access to a host of children’s events taking place at Abergavenny Castle with the Castell Howell Kids’ Cookery School sponsored by Castell Howell
The Cookery School is run by Sara Butler of Cook Stars Newport Ebbw Vale and Monmouthshire
Celebrate Welsh food by making Bara Brith from scratch!
These places are free. Some have been allocated for advance booking. See link on website ‘Family Activities’ page. The remainder can be booked on the day. First come, first served.
Children aged 5 and above can be left. Children aged below 5 must have an adult stay with them at all times. Sorry NO alcohol allowed in the tent.
SATURDAY SESSIONS
9.30 - 10.30 AM (AGE 2-11)
11.00 - 12.00 PM (AGE 2-11) WELSH LANGUAGE SESSION
12.30 -1.30 PM (AGE 2-11)
2.00 - 3.00 PM (AGE 2-8) YOUNG FAMILY SESSION
3.30 - 4.30 PM (AGE 2-11)
SUNDAY SESSIONS
9.30 - 10.30 AM (AGE 2-16) QUIET SESSION*
11.00 - 12.00 PM (AGE 2-11) - not open to the public
12.30 -1.30 PM (AGE 2-11)
2.00 - 3.00 PM (AGE 2-11)
3.30 - 4.30 PM (AGE 2-11)
* This is a QUIET session aimed at children who may need some additional help. Parents are welcome today and cook alongside their child(ren).
Other Activities (Lower Lawn)
Amongst the willow structures, find ConCon with biodegradable and environmentally friendly hair glitter and face painting, baby feeding and changing tent, and Shepherds Ice Cream bike.
Stump Up For Trees
At the Stump Up for Trees stall, the charity is giving away native trees with the aim of planting a million in the Bannau Brycheioniog area.
Willow Weaving Workshop
An opportunity for the whole family to get creative, making willow dragonflies, birds and snails, with Becky and Jon White.
Flower Crowns
Make delightful headdresses and crowns with organic flowers grown locally by Franny and Harriet from The Green Flower Company.
Amazing Bees
Meet Christian Maass and learn about naturally resilient Darwinian Bee Keeping; study live bees and try soothing balms made with beeswax and propolis.
Fun and Games
Join Monsieur BonBon and Madame Saucisson for traditional family games and challenges with donuts!
In his celebrated insta Snack Hacks George makes good food using unusual implements found in hotels and garden sheds. He won Content Creator 2024 at the Fortnum and Mason Food and Drink Awards. He is joined by fellow award-winner Tim Hayward.
2.00 - 3.00 PM
Eat Yourself Happy
Discover the ground-breaking science helping us to a new understanding of the connection between what we eat and how we feel. With Dr Emily Leeming (dietitian, microbiome scientist at King’s College London, and former chef), Kimberley Wilson (Chartered Pyschologist with a Masters in nutrition), and acclaimed cook Jane Baxter. Chair: Amelia-Christie-Miller.
3.30 - 4.30 PM
The Food Quiz
Join Monsieur Bon Bon and Madame Saucisson and take part in the Festival’s famous (and hilarious) Food Quiz!