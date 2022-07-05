Welsh open success for students
Wednesday 13th July 2022 6:00 am
(DESMOND PUGH )
Following a competition in Cardiff, the following students of the A J Farr Schools of Tae Kwon Do from Monmouth Usk and Abergavenny achieved some success.
Jake Prewett achieved silver sparring; Archie and Elizer Whitall, silver sparring; Miria Taylor, silver adult sparring and Mia Hall, bronze sparring
Instructor Master Tony Farr, who recently qualified for World Master and 7th Dan himself was pleased with the outcome: “my students worked hard to achieve these awards and I am rightly proud of them”, he added.
