“Back in the day when I was part of the senior leadership team in Gwent we opened Ysgol Y Fenni with 12 pupils on the first day and we are now proposing to open a 420-pupil school,” said Cllr Groucutt, who described the school as an achievement of the people of Abergavenny and the commitment of “all political parties” in Gwent, and now Monmouthshire, to the Welsh language.