WITH more than 18,000 calls to the NHS III service last weekend from parents worried about the rise in Strep A infections a spokesman for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board has confirmed that there is only one confirmed case at The Grange University Hospital and assured parents that complications from the illness remain rare.
“We have seen a significant increase in the number of patients attending the Children’s Emergency Assessment Unit (CEAU) or being referred by their GP due to parental concerns over the Strep A infection,” she told The Abergavenny Chronicle
“Though our children’s ward is extremely busy, this is not due to Strep A admissions, with only one confirmed case at The Grange University Hospital.
Please remember that the complications of Strep A are extremely rare and that most child illnesses and winter viruses can be cared for at home with paracetamol and ibuprofen products
Aneurin Bevan University Health Board
“The increased attendances at CEAU are unfortunately causing long delays in assessing these children, which could impede on being able to provide timely care to very sick children.
The growing numbers of Strep A infections in Wales has led to fears that supplies of penicillin could be affected with some pharmacies reporting no stocks of the drug but the Welsh Government has today stressed that it is working with the UK Government to ensure that supplies will be maintained.
A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “The increase in demand for antibiotics to treat suspected cases of Strep A has led to some pharmacies in Wales experiencing shortages of stock. We are working with the UK Government medicines supply team and other partners to make sure pharmacies in Wales have the supplies they need.
“We are confident suppliers are working to address any supply issues, should people have difficulty in obtaining their prescription they may need to visit a different pharmacy or in some cases ask their GP to prescribe an alternative treatment.”