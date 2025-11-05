The Welsh Government delivered its draft budget recently, and is expected to confirm its near £28 billion spending plan for the year soon. However, as a Senedd election and UK Budget looms, Welsh parliamentarians have called on the Labour Party here to deviate from the policy of their Westminster colleagues.
During questions to the Deputy First Minister on Tuesday, Peter Fox, the MS for Monmouth, criticised the upcoming Budget in Westminster, which will likely see further tax rises.
Mr Fox remarked the Chancellor has a knack of blaming everyone but herself for the state of the economy.
“I think we all know the next budget from Labour will be another disappointing and painful spectacle, with reported tax rises on the way,” he said.
“The Chancellor has blamed everyone for this, apart from herself. She claimed there was black hole left in our finances, which was simply not the case.”
“The state of our economy is the fault of Labour, and Labour alone. If the Chancellor wants to know who is to blame, she need only look in the mirror.”
Mr Fox outlined the current disconnect between Welsh and UK Labour on finances, highlighting the comments made by the Cabinet Secretary for Economy, who had stated that Wales had been left £72 million short of what was required to cover UK Labour’s increase to Employers National Insurance.
In closing, Mr Fox asked the Deputy First Minister if Welsh Labour are aligned with the UK Government’s “corrosive” economic policy, and for an assurance that he will work to ensure that Wales is not left to bear the brunt of his colleagues’ decisions again.
The Conservative Senedd Member urged the Welsh Government not to follow Labour colleagues in London.
“The Welsh Government and the Deputy First Minister need to stand up to their colleagues in London and ensure that Wales is not left to again to pick up the bill from UK Labour’s choices.”
