Welsh Government must listen to local people on 20 mph speed limits

Local Senedd Member, Natasha Asghar MS, has called on the Welsh Government to listen to local people before imposing 20 mph speed limits on communities in Wales.

The Welsh Government is currently trialling pilot schemes to introduce 20 mph speed limits on all restricted roads in Wales, a move which has caused congestion, delays and frustration among drivers.

Natasha raised the issue with the Deputy Minister for Climate Change Lee Waters MS in the Senedd yesterday (18 May) in her role as shadow Minister for Transport.

Natasha Asghar commented:

“In Caldicot, local residents are complaining that congestion has got worse since this limit was introduced, especially at school opening and closing times.

“Cars are crawling along at a low gear causing pollution--and frustration is causing drivers to speed up and exceed limits as soon as they have the opportunity.

“In Abergavenny, the imposition of a 20 mph speed limit on Monmouth Road which carries the A40 from the Hardwick Roundabout has been branded unworkable and dangerous by local residents.

“I have no problem with reduced speed limits on roads where there is large pedestrian activity such as outside shops, schools and playgrounds.

“However, it is clear this blanket 20 mph speed restriction is causing major problems on busy commuter roads.