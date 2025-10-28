At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Economic Development and Environment Management scrutiny committee on Tuesday, October 21 councillors received an annual report on the authority’s Waste and Recycling performance for 2024/2025 which showed while the recycling rate went up from 66.18 per cent for 2023/2024 to 68.89 per cent in 2024/2025 it still fell short of the 70 per cent target recycling rate.