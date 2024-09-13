Abergavenny has won a Gold Award and has been named the Overall Winner in the Town Category of Wales in Bloom 2024 at a ceremony held in Abergavenny this afternoon.
The accolade reflects the hard work, perseverance, and dedication of the town’s volunteers, who have worked tirelessly to beautify the area.
Today, the community offered a warm welcome to Wales in Bloom judges and fellow recipients.
Guests had the opportunity to tour the town for the final time this year, admiring the stunning work of volunteers in Bailey Park, Laurie Jones Orchard, Castle Meadows, and Linda Vista Gardens.
“Bloomers” then attended a ceremony at the Angel Hotel to celebrate their collective achievements and recognise the contribution they have made to the wellbeing and appearance of their communities.
One of the standout successes was Our Lady and St Michael’s RC Primary School, which was recognised for its impressive school garden. The school secured a joint first place alongside Cila Primary School from Swansea, highlighting the town’s commitment to fostering environmental awareness from an early age.
In a historic achievement, the Friends of Bailey Park received an unprecedented three awards in the “It’s Your Neighbourhood” section, a feat never before accomplished by a single entry.
The Friends were honoured with a Wales in Bloom Community Champion award, a Level 5 “Outstanding” rating—the highest level possible—and a Distinction, a surprise award left the team elated.
Judith, a volunteer with the Friends of Bailey Park, expressed her excitement, saying: “It’s very overwhelming—an incredible honour for Bailey Park. We are all so proud!”
Beyond this, the town continues to evolve; promising Abergavenny a bright future; with the Abergavenny/Y Fenni WI’s work at the Abergavenny Railway Station deemed as “Thriving”, Abergavenny Community Centre’s Urban Nature Garden “Advancing” and Friends of Linda Vista Gardens, “Advancing”.
Abergavenny Town Council celebrated the town's triumph on social media, praising the community’s efforts. "This incredible achievement wouldn’t have been possible without the hard work, dedication, and community spirit shown by everyone involved,” the Council posted. “A huge thank you to our amazing volunteers, local businesses, schools, and residents for their tireless efforts in making Abergavenny bloom beautifully!"
The Council also extended its gratitude to the Wales in Bloom organisers, adding: "Together, we’re making our town a greener, more vibrant place to live."
“Abergavenny’s success at this year’s Wales in Bloom awards highlights the strength of community involvement and the power of collective action inc enhancing local environments.”