The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain, with heavy downpours expected to hit Wales from tomorrow (Tuesday).
Starting at 12 midday tomorrow, the warning will remain in effect for 24 hours.
The rain is forecast to be persistent and heavy, with up to 75mm expected in some areas over a 12-hour period.
While the exact locations of the heaviest rain remain uncertain, widespread rainfall of 20-40mm is expected, with some areas seeing between 50-75mm.
The Met Office says: “A spell of heavy and persistent rain is expected to move north across western Britain during Tuesday into early Wednesday. Whilst there is some uncertainty in where the heaviest rain will fall, 20-40 mm of rain is expected fairly widely. A few places may see 50-75 mm of rain during this period: gradually building up in the west following rain on Monday, whilst in parts of the east, falling in shorter periods where heavy showers and thunderstorms become slow-moving.”