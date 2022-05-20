Vineyard picks up two Silver awards

White Castle Vineyard based in Abergavenny has received two silver awards at this year’s International Wine Challenge - one for its Sparkling white wine vintage 2018 and one for vintage 2019 Pinot Noir précoce reserve.

Owners Robb and Nicola Merchant are delighted with these results and are the only Welsh vineyard to have been awarded medals.

A true consistency for their production of Pinot Noir précoce as IWC 2021 saw them not only scoop a Silver award for the said vintage 2018 red wine but they also won a Gold at Decanter world wine awards, a first for Wales and a red wine at that, World Class Welsh wines standing tall a triumph for Wales.

In its 38th year, the International Wine Challenge (IWC) is accepted as the world’s most rigorous, impartial and influential annual wine competition.

There is one annual tasting for the International Wine Challenge (IWC). This takes place in April every year in London.

The rigorous IWC judging process assesses every wine ‘blind’ and judges each for its faithfulness to style, region and vintage. Each IWC medal-winning wine will be tasted on at least three separate occasions by a minimum of 2 panels of judges tasting together, and then tasted by 2 Co-Chairs to verify the panel results. The IWC judging teams include experts and influencers from the international wine industry, commercial decision makers, buyers and MWs working in unison to find the highest quality wines each year from the 52 wine-producing countries represented in the competition

Robb and Nicola have expanded yet again, with a further planting of Pinot Noir précoce along with the Phoenix grape variety, this the essence of their renowned Gwin gwyn, as the demand for these wines out ways their ability to supply at present. The fruits of their labour will not be seen for at least 3 years as the process of grape growing from planting is a long process to your first harvest.

What next in the calendar of white Castle Vineyard?

A Date for you Diary is Welsh Wine Week 2022 which is on the horizon from June 4 to 11.

This is a platform for Welsh Vineyards to introduce themselves to a wider audience and celebrate.

Robb and Nicola said: “It wouldn’t be a celebration without the new release of White Castle Vineyard Cuvee “Phoebe”.

“Phoebe is the elder sibling of Esmae and Harry our grandchildren.

“This one off wine was created following the difficult vintage of 2020 “A frost on May 12th 2020”

Good wine , real people with great stories. A limited release red wine reflecting a difficult year.

For release Saturday June 11 at the Cellar Door of White Castle Vineyard.