A FORMER village bakery and lately a dentists practice could become a two-bedroom home.
Marty Bateman is seeking prior approval under permitted development rights to convert the Old Bakery building in School Road, Ewyas Harold, north of Abergavenny.
The two-storey property was rented to an NHS dentist between 2002 and 2020, and appears to have been vacant since, although its phone number is still posted on the NHS website.
The building was put on the market a year ago, for an asking price in the region of £165,000 for the freehold.
Ewyas Harold Group Parish Council has already backed the plan, but told Herefordshire Council planners: “There is nowhere for anyone to park outside this property, and road markings need refreshing to reflect this.”